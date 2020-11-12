'Tis the season for storms. Be prepared for active weather

Western Washington residents should be prepared as we are anticipating stormy conditions into the weekend.

The storm meteorologists have been tracking is weakening, but strong winds could still happen Friday night into Saturday.

Whether you are in the strike zone for this storm or not, there are some things you can do to keep you and your home safe for the season.

Some of those things include gathering supplies for power outages. Be sure to have flash lights and extra batteries. Remember you could experience a surge when the power comes back on, so make sure your sensitive electronics are plugged into a surge protector.

Don’t forget, your car has a good battery and can charge your phone or devices!

Be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of leaves and debris.Trim dead branches from trees close to your house and make sure limbs aren't hanging over any powerlines in your yard.

This is also a good time to be sure your roof can withstand the winter. Here’s how you Lowe’s says you can get a head-start.

First, inspect your roof. Look for broken, frayed, curled of missing shingles.

Clear leaves, pine needles, dirt and other debris that may be accumulated on your roof.

Install snow guards if necessary.

Check the attic and ceilings for stains that may be caused by water leakage.

While you are doing these things outdoors, cover your water spigots, roll up your hoses, and bring the outdoors in like your sensitive plants and outdoor furniture or grills. If possible store them in a garage or basement. If your grill has a propane tank don’t forget to disconnect the tank first and store that outside.