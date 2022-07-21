Tire from a semi-truck smashes into Forest Service vehicle near Maple Valley

article

Only minor injuries were reported after a tire smashed into the front of a US Forest Service (USFS) vehicle near Maple Valley Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, at around 9:20 a.m., troopers responded to a crash at eastbound Highway 18 near State Route 169.

WSP says a tire came off a semi-truck driving on westbound highway 18, crossed the median and smashed into the front of the USFS vehicle.

Troopers say the semi was found parked on the shoulder of westbound 18, and only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

RELATED: Big rigs, big danger: DUI crashes involving heavy trucks on the rise across Washington