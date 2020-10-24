Tips and options for how to creatively and safely celebrate Halloween

Halloween is less than a week away, and while the pandemic has made celebrating the night difficult, there are other ways families can enjoy the holiday.

Saturday, families gathered at King County Parks’ Spooky Town. Kids got the chance to go on scavenger hunts, pick out pumpkins, and go to several holiday-themed booths.

“This has been a bright spot in our weekend,” said Annie Auguiste.

While door-to-door trick-or-treating may not be possible this year, the City of Seattle is working to provide options for families.

This year Seattle is introducing Trick or Street Block, a way for families to temporarily close down roads near their homes for Halloween celebrations.

All it takes is a few steps to apply for a permit.

First the city asks folks to come up with a plan. Then, let your neighbors know what you’re planning to do. The city then asks that you apply for the permit online.

Folks who are already living on Stay Healthy Streets, do not have to apply for a permit.

For more information on Trick or Street or how to apply in time for Halloween, click here.

King County Parks is also offering a couple other festive events via ZOOM this week.

On Tuesday, there is “not so spooky stories.” The White Center Teen Program Recreation Aides are reading their favorite monster tales. It starts at 6 pm on Tuesday October 27 and goes until 7 pm. The ZOOM Meeting ID is – 811 2990 7871.

On Thursday, there is a spooky magic show. Magician Jeff Evans will perform from 6 pm until 7 pm via ZOOM. The ZOOM Meeting ID is 819 5856 1509