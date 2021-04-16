Tim Eyman ordered to pay $2.9 million to reimburse taxpayers, attorney general says

A Thurston County judge ordered anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman to pay nearly $2.9 million back to taxpayers for costs and fees related to a campaign finance lawsuit.

That is in addition to the $2.6 million in penalties Eyman was ordered to pay back in February.

"Tim Eyman broke the law — repeatedly — and in order to delay his day of reckoning, he willfully dragged out this case with frivolous and cost-inflating litigation tactics," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "This decision ensures that Tim Eyman bears the cost of his years-long obstruction of our case — not the taxpayers."

The lawsuit dragged on because of what Ferguson called Eyman’s "cost-inflating, frivolous, obstructive and defiant litigation tactics."

Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon already granted Ferguson’s office legal fees in the case when he ruled against Eyman earlier this year.

Eyman, in a fundraising email sent in response, said that last year the Attorney General’s Office, responding to a public records request, said it had spent $1.4 million on the case, through September 2020.

"Today Ferguson claims his political assault cost the taxpayers $2.8 million," Eyman wrote. "Just another Ferguson lie."

Eyman pays $10,000 to the state on the fifth of each month, as part of a court-approved payment plan, a total that will increase to $13,500 next year and continue for the foreseeable future.

In a previous court filing, Ferguson produced an itemized bill that shows the lengths his office went to in its suit against Eyman.

In total, seven lawyers and staff spent 9,899.71 hours on the Eyman case, Ferguson said. That’s the equivalent of about 13.5 months, day and night. They billed at hourly rates ranging from $123 to $408.

The legal case against Eyman started in 2012, with an investigation by the state’s campaign finance watchdog, the Public Disclosure Commission.

Due to "avoidance tactics" the PDC had to issue 12 separate subpoenas to Eyman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.