Tillamook offering 40-pound blocks of cheddar just before Valentine’s Day

Nothing says, "I love you" quite like cheese.

Tillamook County Creamery Association will sell 40-pound blocks of cheddar cheese for a limited time starting on Feb. 13. While the farmer-owned cooperative said the sale is being held to celebrate National Cheddar Day and its own birthday, the timing may also be beneficial for those in need of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts – even if the shipping won’t get it there in time.

This is the first time Tillamook has offered the 40-pound blocks it calls the "Mother Loaf" for sale to the general public. They’re the same blocks that the Oregon-based cheesemaker uses to make shredded, sliced or snack cheese products. The cheese is aged from somewhere between 60 days and 10 years.

Tillamook will sell the cheese blocks for $112 through its new online shop.

"We like to say that we obsess over the details of our cheddar," Jill Allen, director of product excellence at Tillamook, said in a press release. "You can’t rush great flavor, and we don’t. We’ve been using the same recipe for 112 years, naturally aging our cheddars to get the perfect bold flavor, bite after bite."

For those with a less voracious appetite but who still appreciate a good sharp cheddar, it’s also releasing a limited supply of cheesy clothes and other swag, plus treats like a $48 "curd lovers bundle" and its "Maker’s Reserve 2010 Extra Sharp White Cheddar" for $23.

Many Americans have apparently increased their cheese intake as the coronavirus pandemic has kept them home over the past year. Earlier this month, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin said that cheese sales hit record levels in 2020, rising 13% over the year.

Tillamook’s limited-edition items will go on sale at 8 a.m. PST Saturday, Feb. 13. And while these particular items will only be available for a limited time, Tillamook said it would release other hard-to-find fan-favorites on the online shop throughout the year.

Sue Kapllani, vice president of marketing at Tillamook, said it has been hearing from fans that they wanted easier access to its harder-to-find products.