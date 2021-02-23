Tiger Woods car crash: Messages of love and support for injured golf pro light up social media

Fans and friends of golf legend Tiger Woods took to social media to express loved and support for the athlete after he suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a car crash in the Los Angeles area.

Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Woods is undergoing surgery, local authorities and his manager said. His current condition is unclear.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. A tweet Monday showed him in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade.

"Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday," wrote actor Jada Pinkett Smith on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Smith shared photos of her golfing with Woods.

"Prayers up @TigerWoods," wrote NBA star Isaiah Thomas.

The Twitter account for the Las Vegas Raiders wrote "Our Thoughts Are With You, @TigerWoods."

Professional golfer Ian Poulter wrote, "Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad."

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who dated Woods, tweeted, "Praying for TW right now."

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus wrote "Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery."

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.