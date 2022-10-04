Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage

article

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in Los Angeles Monday.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Sister, Sister" star petitioned for a dissolution of marriage (divorce), citing "irreconcilable differences."

Mowry and Hardrict were married on May 20, 2008 and have two children together, Cree, 11 and Cairo, 4.

The couple appeared to have a prenuptial agreement in place as "all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property," as listed in the documents.

In addition, both Mowry and Hardrict signed off on terminating "the court's ability to award support" to either party.

Mowry took to Instagram on Tuesday with an update for her millions of fans about her relationship.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

On Tuesday afternoon, she took to Twitter and wrote, "I am love. I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."

Before the divorce docs were filed in an LA courthouse, Mowry tweeted Sunday night, "Reminder: You are enough. You deserve love. And you deserve to be understood for who you truly are."

