Thurston County opens drive-thru testing site

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lacey
FOX 13 Seattle

Thurston County offers free COVID-19 testing as cases surge

Thurston County is opening a free COVID-19 testing site.

LACEY, Wash. - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening this week in Thurston County. 

From Wednesday to Friday, the county is hosting a free drive-thru event at the Thurston County Fairgrounds in Lacey

The site will be open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and the last patient will be tested at 12:50 p.m.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services said testing is for symptomatic people and those who were in contact with someone who tested positive. 

RELATED: New COVID quarantine and isolation site opens in Auburn as cases rise

Anyone who plans to get tested is asked to use the Long Lake Park entrance at 2970 Carpenter Road Southeast.

Also, there may be longer wait times because of the high demand for testing, health officials said. 

The mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Lacey, at Union Gospel Mission and Evergreen State College are canceled this week.

