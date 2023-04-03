Expand / Collapse search

Thurston County sheriff released from hospital after Yelm crash; driver arrested for DUI

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Yelm
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders

YELM, Wash. - The Thurston County sheriff is recovering at the hospital after he was injured in a crash over the weekend.  

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Derek Sanders was involved in a two-car crash near the intersection of Lawrence Lake Road Southeast and 153rd Avenue Southeast in Yelm. 

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Sanders was in his patrol car when a pick-up truck pulled in front of him.

Sanders was taken to Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory condition. 

The driver of the truck was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

Before midnight, Saunders was released from the hospital. 