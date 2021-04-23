Thurston County needs volunteers for vaccine distribution

Officials with volunteer efforts in Thurston County say they are seeing less folks signing up to help, which can impact how the vaccine is distributed.

This weekend there are several mass vaccination events in Thurston County. From Friday through Tuesday, there is a site at the south Puget Sound Community College, and on Saturday April 24th, there is a site at the Thurston County Fairgrounds.

However, for the first time, officials say they have not filled all of the volunteer spaces open.

"There is a big need," said Mike Leonard, Director of Community Engagement at United Way of Thurston County.

Leonard says at the beginning, they had plenty of volunteers, but as the weeks have gone by, excitement over the vaccine has worn off, and volunteer numbers are dropping.

"If we don’t get people to sign up, it just puts pressure on the people there to make things happen," he said.

Advertisement

For volunteers like Kim Yee, she can’t think of a better way to spend her time.

"We’re saving lives, that’s the motivation that keeps going," she said. "I always wanted to help people and I want to do something meaningful and this was a piece of that," Yee added.

If you are interested in getting involved, information on how to sign up can be find here.