Thurston County man dead after being hit by car in his own driveway, suspect arrested

A Thurston County man is dead after he was hit by a car in his own driveway Friday night, authorities say.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), at around 9:30 p.m., deputies received a call about a deadly crash between a car and a pedestrian at a residence at the 10900 block of Case Rd. SW. This area is about a mile north of Scott Lake Golf Course.

When deputies arrived, they found the man in his 60s dead at the scene. Deputies learned that the driver who hit him had left before deputies arrived, but later returned.

After investigating the incident, authorities learned that the driver, also a man in his 60s, and the victim knew each other. After hitting the victim with their car, the driver moved the victim’s body closer to his residence.

Instead of calling 911 to get help for the victim, the driver called other acquaintances – who arrived to find the man dead.

The TCSO says the driver was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail for first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. His identity has not been released, because he has not yet been formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.