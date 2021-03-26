Deputy stabbed, male suspect shot after disturbance at Thurston County home

A Thurston County deputy was stabbed after responding to a disturbance at a Yelm home Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. a resident at a home in the Nisqually Pines on the 16900 block of Holly St. SE called police after asking a man to leave their home, according to TCSO spokesperson Lt. Cameron Simper.

Thurston County shooting on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The deputy arrived shortly after the call and was stabbed. She then shot at the male suspect. Deputies and Yelm officers assisted with aid before medics arrived.

The deputy in her mid-30s was transported to St. Peters Hospital and is in surgery. She is in stable condition.

The male suspect in his early-40s was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

