Thurston County Deputies searching for armed robbery suspects in Lacey

Thurston County Deputies need help identifying two people accused of robbing a grocery store in Lacey.

Authorities say two people allegedly robbed Buddie’s Grocery store and Deli at 6501 Martin Way East on March 13 at around 5:40 p.m.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of the incident. You can see two hooded men wearing dark clothing, masks, sunglasses and gloves. One man is seen robbing the grocery clerk and a customer with what appears to be a small pistol. Another man is seen running through the grocery aisles carrying a bag. It’s unclear what the groceries were stolen, but it is evident that the suspects left the grocery store with cash from the register.

Armed robbery suspects seen holding Buddie's Grocery clerk at gunpoint, and running through residential neighborhoods. (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities also posted a photo on their Facebook page showing one of the suspects running through a residential neighborhood without sunglasses. One suspect appears to have brown hair.

Anyone with information that could help identify these suspects is urged to call Detective Joe Hiles at 360-490-0319 or email joseph.hiles@co.thurston.wa.us. If you would like to remain anonymous, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram