Thurston County deputies search for missing woman

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Thurston County
FOX 13 Seattle

Thurston County deputies search for missing woman

Deputies in Thurston County are searching for a missing woman last seen in November.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are asking the public’s help to be on the lookout for a missing woman. 

Brandy Armstrong, 42, has been missing since Nov. 8, 2021. 

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said she left all her belongings behind and has had no contact with any of her friends. She may have family in the Pierce County area, deputies said. 

Anyone who may know more information about Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Hiles at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us

