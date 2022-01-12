Thurston County deputies search for missing woman

Thurston County deputies are asking the public’s help to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Brandy Armstrong, 42, has been missing since Nov. 8, 2021.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said she left all her belongings behind and has had no contact with any of her friends. She may have family in the Pierce County area, deputies said.

Anyone who may know more information about Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Hiles at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us .

