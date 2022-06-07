Thurston County deputies arrest suspected drug dealer, seize stolen truck, guns, narcotics

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Thurston County deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer and recovered a stolen truck, several firearms and narcotics on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies identified a stolen pickup truck in Lacey at 10:30 p.m. They pulled over its driver, a 42-year-old suspect, in a parking lot near Marvin Rd and Quinault Dr.

Deputies ran a search warrant on the truck, finding several loaded handguns, rifles and shotguns, as well as fentanyl, Xanax, meth and heroin.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while armed, possession of a stolen firearm and a stolen motor vehicle.