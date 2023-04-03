Federal Way 3-year-old grazed by bullet in lower apartment after man upstairs fires gun into floor

A child from Federal Way is recovering after someone shot through the floor of a second-story apartment, where the bullet went through the ceiling and grazed a child in the apartment below.

Federal Way Police were called to the Miro Apartments near SW 309th Ave. around 10 p.m. on April 2.

A woman who said she was in the upstairs apartment when the shooting took place said it appeared to have been a careless accident. The child was grazed by the bullet.

She said the man who was handling the gun that shot through the floor was taken into custody.

Neighbors expressed worry and concern that someone so young had been hurt.

"If it was an accident, ok, but still, if you have a gun in the house, you need to put it away better or lock it up," said neighbor Salina Borja.

Neighbor Simon Buckley watched as police showed up to his apartment complex late Sunday night to investigate the shooting."

"That’s bad--real bad," said Buckley. "Whoever shot that child is going to get it."

Police said the child was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Officers said they determined that the round came through the ceiling of the child's apartment from someone in the unit above.

Borja said people need to be more responsible when handling weapons.

"I hope though that the kid is okay and I just hope whoever has those with them, learns to use them in the right way," she said.

Police said three people were detained and two have since been released. Officers said they're still working on the incident and charges are most likely pending on the remaining person in custody.