3 women attacked in separate, random attacks in Seattle in less than 48 hours

Seattle police responded to three separate random attacks on women in less than two days.

The first incident happened Friday around 8 a.m. on the Howe Street stairs.

"I definitely locked eye contact with this guy and realized his fist, his right fist, was coming at my face," said Emily Bartlett.

Bartlett says she and a friend ran the stairs.

She says a stranger walked past her and punched her in the face knocking her to the ground. She said nobody else saw or heard the attack, and she was now along with this man.

"I was like, kicking, and he was grabbing. He managed to pull my leggings down a little bit," she said.

Luckily, Bartlett’s friend felt uneasy about the man earlier and handed her pepper spray.

"Pointed it at his eyes and pressed the trigger on it," she said.

Police believe this attack was one of two, committed by the same suspect.

Police say three miles from the Howe Street stairs, 25-year-old Jeremiah Bell (AKA Logan Lee Lopez) attacked sexually assaulted a woman at her business.

Police say Bell reached his hand up the woman’s shirt. He then punched and kicked her while she was on the ground, the documents say.

Documents say Bell is also wanted for attacking a woman in her home, in July.

According to the report, Bell broke into a victim’s apartment, beat her, tried to choke her, and took off the woman’s shirt.

Then chased her out into the hall, continuing to beat her until she escaped. Documents say the victim ran down the street, topless calling for help.

"These are frightening allegations. These are really scary incidents," said Casey McNertheny with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Bell is one of two suspect the attorney’s office filed charges against.

The other incident happened in South Lake Union on Friday.

Investigators say 30-year-old Isaiah David Weston followed a woman home, broke into her apartment, held a knife to her throat, and raped her.

Documents say after the rape, Weston stole the victim’s credit cards, green card, and $750 purse.

Police caught the man because he came back to the woman’s apartment less than 12 hours later, documents said.

Investigators say while knowingly being recorded during an interview, Weston said "he should say he robbed ‘her’ and not raped ‘her,’ according to the documents.

"This is totally unacceptable behavior and when we can prove that and hold someone accountable prosecutor’s will," said McNerthney.

Bartlett says she’s sharing her story to warn others.

"I hope it’s not triggering for people, but I think it’s really important for people to know this stuff does happen," she said.

Bell is held on a $500k bond.

Weston is held on a $750k bond

Both suspects are expected back in court later this month.