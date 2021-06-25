Three vaccination clinics in Kitsap County to close due to excessive heat

Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kitsap County will be closed starting this weekend through early next week due to a heatwave throughout the region.

Kitsap Public Health District released the update Friday ahead of record-breaking temperatures expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. During this, Q13 News will issue a Weather Alert Day for each day as the National Weather Service has also released an Excessive Heat Warning throughout Washington state until Monday night.

According to Q13 News Weather Anchor Erin Mayovsky, an all-time record highs will be shattered with temperatures peaking Sunday into Monday.

The following Kitsap County vaccination clinics closed:

Poulsbo Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26

Habitat For Humanity event in East Bremerton on Saturday, June 26

Olympic College Poulsbo Drive-Through on Tuesday, June 29

Kitsap health district officials say if patients have an appointment for their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose during these dates, they will call individuals to reschedule if needed.

Alternative vaccination sites will be available in the county later starting June 30 and after. Available sites, vaccines, and vaccination dates are available on the county public health website here.

