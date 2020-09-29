Three shot at Edmonds market, suspect turns himself in to police
EDMONDS, Wash. - Three people are in critical condition following a shooting at the Boo Han market in Edmonds.
Edmonds Police tweeted the shooting happened at the store on the 22600 block of Hwy 99 around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
All three victims have been transported a local hospital. One victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The other two victims are in unknown condition.
Officials say around 8:30 p.m. the suspect turned himself into police and was taken into custody.
Police the suspect may be armed with a handgun, and is the ex-husband of one of the victims shot today.
Hwy 99 between 220th and 236th St. SW are closed as police investigate the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.