Three shot at Edmonds market, suspect turns himself in to police

Three people are in critical condition following a shooting at the Boo Han market in Edmonds.

Edmonds Police tweeted the shooting happened at the store on the 22600 block of Hwy 99 around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

All three victims have been transported a local hospital. One victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The other two victims are in unknown condition.

Officials say around 8:30 p.m. the suspect turned himself into police and was taken into custody.

Police the suspect may be armed with a handgun, and is the ex-husband of one of the victims shot today.

Hwy 99 between 220th and 236th St. SW are closed as police investigate the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.