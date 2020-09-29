Three shot at Edmonds market, police searching for suspect

Three people are injured in a shooting at the Boo Han market in Edmonds and police continue to search for one suspect.

Edmonds Police tweeted the shooting happened at the store on the 22600 block of Hwy 99 around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

All three victims have been transported a local hospital. One victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries. The other two victims are in unknown condition.

Officials say the suspect is described as a short Asian male with black clothing, a black hat, and may have fled the scene on foot.

Hwy 99 between 220th and 236th St. SW are closed as police investigate the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.