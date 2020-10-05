Three people shot in Tukwila parking lot, one suspect in custody

At least three men were shot following a vehicle-involved shooting in a Tukwila parking lot near a 7-Eleven convenient store.

According to Tukwila Police, a suspect vehicle was seen shooting another vehicle near S. 146th St and 34th Ave. S around 6:15 p.m. Monday. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and police followed them into the SeaTac area. The driver stopped at 2600 block of S. 135th St. where officials say the driver was taken into custody.

The three victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center. According to a hospital spokesperson, one victim is in serious condition, one victim is in critical, and the third victim is in satisfactory condition.

Police say 146th Ave. between Military Rd. S and Tukwila International Blvd will remain as detectives investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for ongoing updates.