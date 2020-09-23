Three people shot at beach party in Tacoma

Three people were injured after shots rang out at a beach party overnight in Tacoma.

Tacoma Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Marine View Drive.

Investigators say two men started arguing at a beach party and then shot at each other. One of the men suffered minor injuries, but the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

A third person – a female – was shot. Her injuries are non life-threatening, police said.

No suspects are outstanding, but as of Wednesday afternoon no suspects had been arrested.