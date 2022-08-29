Kent apartment shooting: Man killed, 2 others critically injured

One man was killed and two others critically injured after they were shot in a Kent apartment on Sunday.

According to Kent Police, officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the report of shots fired at an apartment complex on 110th Ave. SE just off of SE Kent-Kangley Rd.

Officers found three 23-year-old men with gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to the hospital where one of them later died. Two others remained in the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said Monday.

Witnesses told police that dinner was being made in the apartment when the shots were fired.

Detectives said there was no suspect information available.