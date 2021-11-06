Three injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, asked nearby firefighters for help

article

Tacoma Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured late Friday night.

Authorities confirmed that Tacoma Fire was responding to a fire call at a hotel building, when a car rolled up to them. Three people inside had gunshot wounds and they asked firefighters for help. Police and more firefighters quickly responded and rendered aid.

The victims told police the shooting happened near 27th Street and Commerce.

They say they were stopped at a red light when another car pulled up next to them and started shooting at them. Out of the five people in the car, three were hit. Police describe the victims as a 15-year-old boy, 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, police confirm.

There is currently no information on the suspect vehicle or people responsible.

