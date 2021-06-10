Expand / Collapse search

Three dead, including a child, after shooting inside Publix in Palm Beach County

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Florida
FOX 13 News

Publix shooting: Initial press conference

PBCSO public information officer Teri Barbera gives the initial update from the scene of a deadly shooting inside a Publix.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County deputies said three people have died following a shooting inside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

When deputies arrived, they said they found three deceased individuals with gunshot wounds: one man, one woman, and a child. Officials said the shooter is one of the deceased.

The triple shooting took place at the Publix located at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. 

They said it is not an active shooter situation. The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

