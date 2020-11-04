Five arrested for property damages, assaulting on officer during march in Seattle

Five people are arrested following a demonstration that turned destructive in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday night.

Seattle Police said on Twitter one male suspect was arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer. Two female suspects were also arrested--one for obstruction and the other for causing property damage. SPD said two other people were arrested around 11 p.m. for pedestrian interference and property damages

A crowd began marching toward the SPD East Precinct around 7 p.m. and continued for several hours. At one point a second demonstration joined the march and continued from downtown Seattle to Capitol Hill toward 12th Ave. and Pine St.

Throughout the evening, SPD made announcements for the crowd to move out of the street during the march. Around 10:30 p.m., SPD issued a dispersal order to the crowd after people caused property damages in the area, damage to police vehicles, and continued blocking major intersections.

The identity of the suspects have not been released.

This story is developing and will be updated.