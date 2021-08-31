Three-alarm fire burns apartment building in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - Crews are battling a three-alarm fire that is burning an apartment building in Edgewood, Washington.
Fire officials said they were called around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday to the Overlook Terrace Apartments on 110th Ave. Ct. E.
One person was injured. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
