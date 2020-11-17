Thousands without power as wind storm hits coast

A wind storm has reached the Washington coast and the North Sound, causing power outages for thousands as wind gusts are expected to reach 60-70 mph.

According to Grays Harbor Public Utility District, almost 9,000 people were without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, impacting customers in Ocean Shores, Hoquiam, Tokeland and Copalis Beach.

You can find updates on the Grays Harbor PUD outages here.

There's a high wind warning in effect until 4 p.m. for the coast. Similar winds with damaging potential are expected through San Juan, Island, Whatcom, Skagit Counties and around Port Townsend, but later in the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Around Puget Sound we've got a Wind Advisory for wind gusts between 40-50 mph until 5 p.m.

The concern with today's wind storm will be downed trees and snapped power lines because the ground is saturated from previous rains. Expect moderate rainfall throughout Tuesday as well.