Thousands without power as wind storm hits coast

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Weather
Wind storm warning

High winds and rain expected for much of the coast and Northwest Washington Tuesday.

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. - A wind storm has reached the Washington coast and the North Sound, causing power outages for thousands as wind gusts are expected to reach 60-70 mph.

According to Grays Harbor Public Utility District, almost 9,000 people were without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, impacting customers in Ocean Shores, Hoquiam, Tokeland and Copalis Beach. 

There's a high wind warning in effect until 4 p.m. for the coast. Similar winds with damaging potential are expected through San Juan, Island, Whatcom, Skagit Counties and around Port Townsend, but later in the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Around Puget Sound we've got a Wind Advisory for wind gusts between 40-50 mph until 5 p.m. 

The concern with today's wind storm will be downed trees and snapped power lines because the ground is saturated from previous rains. Expect moderate rainfall throughout Tuesday as well. 

High winds expected across region

A wind storm will bring 60 mph gusts to the coast and North Sound Tuesday.