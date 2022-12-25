Expand / Collapse search
2 dead at Colorado Jehovah's Witness temple after Christmas Day shooting

By Ronn Blitzer
Published 
Updated 12:00PM
Colorado
FOX News

Homicide investigation underway at Jehovah's Witnesses Building outside Denver

Law enforcement is on the scene of a homicide investigation at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses building in Thornton, Colorado, outside of Denver, on Christmas Day.

THORNTON, Colo. - Police in Thornton, Colorado, have confirmed that two people are dead following an incident at a local Jehovah's Witness temple on Christmas morning.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted Sunday that they were investigating a situation at the Kingdom Hall temple. They said it was "very early in the investigation," but that there was "no active threat." They provided additional information just before noon local time.

"The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined," the police department tweeted. "A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit. Two adults are dead at the scene. Still no known threats to the Thornton community."

Thornton is located outside Denver, in both Adams and Weld Counties. Thornton police said earlier that there was a "[h]eavy police presence," including from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

