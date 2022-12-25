2 dead at Colorado Jehovah's Witness temple after Christmas Day shooting

Police in Thornton, Colorado, have confirmed that two people are dead following an incident at a local Jehovah's Witness temple on Christmas morning.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted Sunday that they were investigating a situation at the Kingdom Hall temple. They said it was "very early in the investigation," but that there was "no active threat." They provided additional information just before noon local time.

"The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined," the police department tweeted. "A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit. Two adults are dead at the scene. Still no known threats to the Thornton community."

Thornton is located outside Denver, in both Adams and Weld Counties. Thornton police said earlier that there was a "[h]eavy police presence," including from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

