This weekend: I-5 lane closures scheduled in Snohomish County; crews to start bridge deck repair work

Drivers planning to take I-5 through Snohomish County this weekend should prepare for delays. There'll be some lane closures for bridge deck repair in Lynnwood, said transportation officials.

The closures are scheduled to start Friday at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be closing:

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 near 44th Avenue. HOV lane will be open to all vehicles.

The on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace to northbound I-5.

All lanes of Alderwood Mall Boulevard between 33rd Avenue West and 40th Avenue West. A signed detour will be posted. The Interurban Trail along Alderwood Mall Boulevard will remain open.

Contractor crews will be removing damaged and patched areas, and replace it with new slabs of concrete. According to WSDOT, this will help preserve the integrity of the bridges, extend their lifespan, and provide a smoother ride for users.