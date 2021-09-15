'This is what happens when you don't try to take care of the city:' Man stabbed while walking dogs speaks out

A Seattle man is calling for action from city leaders after he was stabbed while walking his dogs.

It started out an ordinary morning for Alex Drummond, on his daily walk with his dogs through his Pioneer Square neighborhood, but it turned out to be anything but.

"The whole thing just went so quick like bam bam bam bam," said Drummond.

He says it started when he heard a commotion behind him.

"As I turned around, this pit bull was charging towards us slammed into my little dogs and I tried to pull them away but the pit bull was just on them," he said.

The dog was unleashed but Drummond grabbed him by the collar and pulled him off of his dogs - that’s when the dog’s owner approached him, angry and threatening him, ultimately punching him in the face. Drummond then pepper-sprayed the dog owner and was trying to get away, when he noticed another man who was with the dog owner making a beeline for one of his dogs.

"As soon as I saw that I thought of two months ago when a dog was kicked to death up near the courts so I just jumped in, pushed him out of the way away from my dog," he said.

Then the man’s focus turned to Drummond. Drummond says he tried to pepper spray him, which is when he pulled out a knife.

"As he lunged at me, that’s when the knife connected with me right by my ear and then went down to my mouth," he said.

It didn’t sink in until later after he was stitched up and Drummond could see just how severe the cut is.

"I'm marked for life, I’m you know scarred for life because of this."

Now, he wants action.

"This is what happens when you don't try to take care of the city, it’s no good setting up like music events and trying to create a kids park and making it a fun environment because it’s not a fun environment it’s a dangerous and scary environment for the residents that live here," said Drummond.

"I think that we need to just recognize the issue frankly that Pioneer Square has some really big safety challenges during COVID that demand more from the city," said City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who represents Pioneer Square.

Lewis says in this case police acted swiftly and did their job, taking both suspects into custody. He says police resources are crucial, but they are reactive. He wants more resources to help prevent crimes from happening in the first place.

"What I hear constantly is I want someone I can call when there’s someone in mental health distress that’s in my business so they can get help and assistance and that is a service we cannot currently provide and that is the biggest gap that we're facing," said Lewis.

He says the city of Seattle needs a service that can help the many people living in pioneer square who suffer from chronic mental illness issues.

If you would like to help Alex Drummond with his medical expenses, a gofundme has been set up on his behalf.

