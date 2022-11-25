'This is an ongoing problem in this area': Crews investigate arsons in Kent

article

Crews are investigating a series of arsons that happened in Kent early Friday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), crews responded to two separate fires in the 10400 block of SE 256 th St. at around 7:30 a.m.

Puget Sound Fire

Firefighters say stacks and bales of cardboard were set on fire behind a Walgreens and a Dollar Tree.

Authorities say this is an ongoing problem for this area.

Anyone who has any information about this possible arson suspect is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story.