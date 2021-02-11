Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Third Washington state resident charged in US Capitol breach

By AP News Staff
Published 
Washington, D.C.
Associated Press

A third Washington state resident has been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities arrested Taylor James Johnatakis of Kingston after he was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a grand jury in Washington, D.C.

He is accused of obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding federal officers and engaging in violent acts in the Capitol or on its grounds. The most serious charge, obstructing an official proceeding, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

A man who describes himself as the Sergeant of Arms of a chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys was charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month.

Johnatakis made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. The Justice Department did not request his continued detention, and a judge ordered him to be released pending further hearings in Washington, D.C.

Johnatakis declined an invitation to address the court about his release, and he has not entered pleas.

Other Washington state residents charged in the riot are Jeffrey Grace of Battle Ground and Ethan Nordean, the self-described "sergeant at arms" of the Seattle chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys.