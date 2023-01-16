Expand / Collapse search

Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Tacoma teen injured in shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Tacoma, making him the third teen shot in less than a week in the city.

TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. 

Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation.  

Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

The roadway reopened after midnight. 

This marks the third shooting of a teen in Tacoma in less than a week. Last week two separate shootings left a 14-year-old boy dead and antoher teen injured. 