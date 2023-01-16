Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week

A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said.

Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

The roadway reopened after midnight.

This marks the third shooting of a teen in Tacoma in less than a week. Last week two separate shootings left a 14-year-old boy dead and antoher teen injured.