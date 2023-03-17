Things to do this weekend: Razor clam digs, St. Patrick's Day celebrations & Festival of Colors

Friday, March 17

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Several Irish restaurants and establishments are hosting events today for St. Patrick's Day:

Family-friendly event: Shawn O'Donnell's, Everett

This Friday celebration will have pipes and drums, Irish dancers, Guinness giveaways, face-painting, an Irish buffet, fiddlers and live Irish music all day. The paddy starts at 7 a.m. and is open to all ages, not including the beer garden. Performers include Snohomish County Firefighters Pipes & Drums, Rowan Fae Irish Dancers, Kenmore Pipes & Drums, The Stumbling Fiddler, Stark Raving Plaid and Cavort Irish Band.

Located at Shawn O'Donnell's (122 128th St., SE, Everett)

Find more information here.

21+ event: Conor Byrne St. Patrick's Day Music Festival, Seattle

For its annual St. Patrick’s celebration, the Ballard-based Irish pub will bring in the Evergreen Irish Dancers and several musical artists to perform, including Sam Russell & The Harborrats, who will play U2 covers, and the Celtic folk-rock group Belfast Bandits.

Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $15 at the door. Doors open at noon, and the entertainment runs from 12:30 p.m. to after 11:30 p.m.

Conor Byrne pub (5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle)

See a full list of festival entertainment here.

You can see more St. Patrick's events happening around the area on Irish Club Seattle's Facebook page.

Razor clam digs

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife shellfish managers approved 10 days of coastal razor clam digs beginning Friday, March 17. Digging reopens at Twin Harbors, and Copalis on March 17. This is in addition to Mocrocks, which opens on March 18

The following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled:

March 17, Friday, 4:10 PM; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 18, Saturday, 5:06 PM; -0.5 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 19, Sunday, 5:54 PM; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 20, Monday, 6:38 PM -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

See more dig dates beyond this weekend here.

Saturday, March 18

Festival of Colors

Festival of Colors, also known as Holi, is the modern American version of a traditional Indian Holi Festival. Holi is a festival celebrated every spring in India.

The brightly colored powder is used to celebrate the arrival of spring and the theme of unity — as people are coated with color, they start to resemble each other more closely.

Happening at Marymoor Park (6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Color throwing will be every hour, on the hour.

Admission is free but you need to pay for the color to throw.

See more about the schedule of events here.