Things to do in Washington: Lunar New Year Night Market, Seattle Art Walks, Children's Film Festival

Looking for things to do in Seattle and Western Washington this weekend? Here are some low cost and free events happening from Feb. 10 - Feb. 12.

Before we get into the list of events and activities, be sure to check the FOX 13 weather forecast.

Lunar New Year Night Market

Seattle's HolidayNight Market returns Feb. 11 for a fun night featuring great food, drinks and plenty of shopping at Magnuson Hangar 30. This event is for people 21 and older only.

Tickets are $15-$25, and can be found on their website here.

Seattle Art Walks

Local artists and merchants come together every month to support Seattle's art scene with Art Walks. The events are free to the public.

Here is the schedule for the next three art walks:

To find the next Art Walk in your neighborhood, visit the city of Seattle's website here.

2023 Seattle Boat Show

The Seattle Boat Show in Pioneer Square is open and runs through Feb. 11! The event is in its 76th year and will feature nearly 300 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats. There will be 100 boating seminars at Lumen Field with a free shuttle to boats in the water at Bell Harbor Marina.

Tickets start at $20 for adults. Kids 17 and under are free!

You can learn more about the event on their website here.

Things to do with the kids!

Children's Film Festival

The 18th Annual Children's Film Festival Seattle is coming to the Capitol Hill neighborhood! The best and brightest cinema from around the world will be playing for children ages 3-14 at the Northwest Film Forum (1515 12th Ave, Seattle). This is a hybrid event, meaning virtual tickets are available.

Family festival passes and tickets can be found here.

Visit baby salmon at Carkeek Park Visitor Center

Courtesy: City of Seattle Parkways

The newly reopened Carkeek Park Visitor Center is home to 220 baby chum salmon. They are being raised in a tank, and will eventually be released into Piper's Creek this spring.

Families are welcome to drop in and watch the salmon grow for free!

Feb. 11 - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 15 - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

To learn more about the event, visit the city of Seattle's website here.