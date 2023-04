Things to do: Puyallup Spring Fair, Cherry Blossom Festival, Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Looking for something to do in the Puget Sound area this weekend? Check out some of these events and festivals happening from April 14 to April 16.

Spring Fair (Puyallup)

Spring Fair features baby animals, pig races, fair food, rides, art vendors, stunt bikers, and a demolition derby at Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Ave. SW in Puyallup. Closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.

Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival celebrates Seattle’s friendship with Japan and Japan’s gift of 1000 cherry trees in 1976. Enjoy Japanese art, dance, music, martial arts, and food in the Armory and Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St. in Seattle.

Mariners baseball

Watch the Seattle Mariners play an exciting home game at T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave. S in Seattle. Tickets at StubHub.

April 14 - 16: Colorado Rockies

April 17 - 19: Milwaukee Brewers

April 21 - 23: St. Louis Cardinals

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See either the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 21 - 23, 2023 in Mount Vernon.

Seattle WNDR Museum

Spring Spectacular at Woodland Park Zoo

Seattle Art Walks

April 14 (6 to 9 p.m.) – Belltown

Free things to do