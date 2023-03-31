Things to do: Skagit Valley Tulip Fest, UW Cherry Blossom Fest, Mariners & Mermaid Fest

Looking for something fun to do in the Puget Sound area this weekend? Check out these spring festivals, sports games and shows!

OUTDOORS

Cherry Blossoms at UW

In honor of the historic cherry blossom viewing on the University of Washington Quad, over 70 U District businesses have come together to present a special menu featuring a variety of cherry and blossom-themed food, drink, and retail specials! The festival runs through Sunday, April 2. Click here to see a list of events and participating restaurants and vendors.

Tulips in Skagit County

The 2023 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicks off Saturday, and organizers want to make sure if you're planning a trip to see the flowers, plan ahead. The annual festival runs from April 1-30.

Find more information on the festival here.

INDOORS

Mermaid Festival

The International Mermaid Museum is holding its 2023 Mermaid Festival from Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 9. During this nine-day event it is free to visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and to enjoy the festival from noon to 5 p.m. In addition to the museum’s enchanting educational exhibits, the festival boasts a series of special attractions for visitors of all ages during this celebration of the sea. Everyone will enjoy seeing mermaids and bigfoot around the museum, gardens, and the event tent.

Get information here.

SHOWS

SPORTS

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 15: A view of fans as Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners bats in the 13th inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Expand

Watch the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile park Friday through Sunday! Click here to purchase tickets.

Friday, at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday at 6:40 p.m. (Julio Rodriguez bobble head giveaway)

Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 14: Seattle Kraken Winger Jared McCann (19) is greets by Seattle Kraken Center Ryan Donato (9) after scoring a goal during a game between the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks on January 14, 2023 at the United Center in Expand

Watch the Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday!

Tickets to Saturday's 7:00 p.m. game can be found here.