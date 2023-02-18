Things to do in Washington: NW Flower & Garden Festival, S'mores on the Shore

Looking for things to do in Seattle and Western Washington this weekend? Here are some low cost and free events happening from Feb. 17 - Feb. 19.

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival (Seattle)

The annual Northwest Flower & Garden Festival has spring on the mind with over 20 display gardens, more than 90 free seminars and workshops, and thousands of treasures in the garden marketplace. Get tickets here.

Happening Feb. 15-19, Wednesday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Seattle Convention Center (705 Pike Street)

Seattle RV Show

Lumen Field Event Center (1000 Occidental Ave S), Feb. 16-19 | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

SUNDAY

S'mores on the Shore

REI Co-op and Friends of Waterfront Seattle on Pier 62 are hosting ‘S’mores on the Shore,' which offers free s'mores, fire pits, a camp lounge, REI products and coupon giveaways.

Pier 62 - Seattle Waterfront 4 p.m, to 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Movies Premiering this weekend

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Activities to do with the kids

