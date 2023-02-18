Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Washington: NW Flower & Garden Festival, S'mores on the Shore

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:19AM
Looking for things to do in Seattle and Western Washington this weekend? Here are some low cost and free events happening from Feb. 17 - Feb. 19.

Before we get into the list of events and activities, be sure to check the FOX 13 weather forecast.

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival (Seattle)

The annual Northwest Flower & Garden Festival has spring on the mind with over 20 display gardens, more than 90 free seminars and workshops, and thousands of treasures in the garden marketplace. Get tickets here. 

Happening Feb. 15-19, Wednesday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Seattle Convention Center (705 Pike Street)

Seattle RV Show 

Lumen Field Event Center (1000 Occidental Ave S), Feb. 16-19 | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

SUNDAY

S'mores on the Shore

REI Co-op and Friends of Waterfront Seattle on Pier 62 are hosting ‘S’mores on the Shore,' which offers free s'mores, fire pits, a camp lounge, REI products and coupon giveaways.

Pier 62 - Seattle Waterfront 4 p.m, to 7 p.m. Find more info here. 

Movies Premiering this weekend

  • Ant-Man and The Wasp
  • Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Activities to do with the kids

Family-friendly events to do this weekend

Erika Bigelow with Seattle's Child Magazine has a few things for families to do this weekend, including the Gold, Gem & Mineral Show in Monroe and a winter evening beach walk in West Seattle.

