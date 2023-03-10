Things to do in Seattle: Irish Week events, Holi spring festivals kick off this weekend

article

Looking for things to do in Seattle and Western Washington this weekend? Irish week events and Holi festivals, a Hindu celebration marking the start of spring, kick off this weekend. Here are some low cost and free events happening from March 10 through March 12.

Be sure to check the FOX 13 weather forecast before you head out the door!

Irish Week events

Pirate's Landing at Lake Union Park (March 10)

On March 10, you can watch the landing of St. Patrick by boat in South Lake Union. This event starts at 5:00 p.m. Then at 6:00 p.m., St. Patrick will lay down the green stripe for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day. The event is free!

Irish Festival at Seattle Center

Irish Festival Seattle will take place on March 11 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. and March 12 from 10:00-6:00 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food and Event Hall. In addition to celebrating Irish roots with music and dancing, literary accomplishments out of Ireland will be highlighted. The event is free! For a full event schedule, click here.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

The St. Patrick's Day Parade takes place on March 11, starting at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at Jefferson St. and 4th Ave., and will march from James St. to Westlake Park. The event is free!

St. Patrick's Day Dash

On March 12, the St. Patrick's Day Dash 5K kicks off at Seattle Center. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear green or a costume. After the race, head to the giant beer garden at Fisher Pavilion for ages 21 and up. There will also be a Leprechaun Lap, which is a 1K dash for kids 10 and younger. To register, click here.

Sporting events

Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 7: Jared McCann #19 of the Seattle Kraken waves a plush toy salmon to the home crowd after a victory against the Anaheim Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena on March 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

You can watch the Seattle Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Seattle Golf Show

The Seattle Golf Show offers free lessons and challenges with prizes! The event takes place on March 11 and 12 at the Convention Center at 705 Pike St. in Seattle. Free for children 12 and younger. Ticket details can be found on the event website.

Holi festival of colors

Holi is a Hindu spring festival celebrated in February or March in honor of Krishna.

Colors of India (Bellevue)

CRY Seattle: Child Rights and You (Facebook)

Child Rights and You (CRY) Seattle's ‘Holi’ is back for the first time since the pandemic! The event takes place in Bellevue Downtown park on March 11 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. There will be music by DJ RDX, Colored powder for sale (Organic and skin friendly), and lots of Indian food. Tickets can be purchased here. Children 12 and younger are free. Event details can be found on their Facebook page.

Festival of Colors

‘Neon Holi' is a festival of colors and Bollywood party. The event takes place on March 12 at 9:00 p.m. at Nectar Lounge in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood. This is a 21+ event. Tickets can be purchased here.