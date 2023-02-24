Things to do around Seattle: The FRIENDS Experience, Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival

Looking for things to do in Seattle and Western Washington this weekend? Here are some low cost and free events happening from Feb. 24 - Feb. 26.

Before we get into the list of events and activities, be sure to check the FOX 13 weather forecast.

Friday. Feb. 25

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience (1750 Occidental Ave S.)

Dinos Alive is a dinosaur exhibition featuring life-size animated replicas in an immersive Jurassic venue. Walk alongside the massive creatures that roamed our world millions of years ago!

Thursdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $20.

Seattle Home & Garden Show

The Seattle Home Show is the Northwest’s largest consumer home show with everything for the home – indoors and out The Spring show presents hundreds of exhibits including builders, remodelers, the latest appliances and fixtures, decorating, landscaping. Everything from floor to ceiling and beyond.

Feb. 25-March 5 at Lumen Field Event Center (800 Occidental Ave S.) Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets available here.

Meeker Street Nerd Party

The Nerd Party promotes downtown local, small businesses by highlighting nerd culture in a street-wide event. Small businesses between 2nd & 4th Ave on W. Meeker will host local makers, artists, and authors who specialize in nerd culture, science fiction, fantasy, horror — books, games, toys, and more.

314 W. Meeker St., Kent. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival

Join the Mobile Food Rodeo out on the Sound at Alki Beach for West Seattle's third annual food truck festival to support Special Olympics Washington.

Starts at 11 a.m. at Alki Beach Bathhouse (2701 Alki Ave SW). General admission tickets start at $20. Tickets include beer-tasting tokens.

The FRIENDS Experience

So no one told you life was gonna be this way! Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of FRIENDS with set recreations, props and costumes from the smash 90s sitcom.

Pacific Place, 600 Pine St. Enter from the exterior of the building at the corner of Pine St. and 7th Ave.

Thursdays and Fridays: 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (last entry)

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (last entry)

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (last entry)

Get tickets here.