Thieves steal piece of rock and roll history from local hall of fame drummer

A group of thieves stole rock and roll history from drumming legend, Alan White, and he hopes sharing his story will help get one specific item back.

Alan White is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer, most notably known for his tenure with the band Yes.

A few weeks ago, Newcastle police said a group of squatters broke into White’s home.

They stole an unknown amount of goods from the home, police said. They also went through personal documents and found information for White’s storage center, police said.

Police said a group of thieves broke into two separate storage units, stealing priceless rock and roll relics.

"It’s stuff I’ve taken care of for the last 35 to 40 years," said White.

Police have been able to recover some items stolen from White, however the most significant item is still missing.

"He played on ‘Imagine,’ with John Lennon, the George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass,’ that was the kit used in all those sessions," said Gigi White, Alan’s wife.

White’s historic drum kit that he played on the recordings of several of the most impactful songs and albums in rock and roll history is still missing.

It’s a drum kit that has also been played by some of the biggest rockers in the world, including the late Taylor Hawkins during a charity event.

White says he hopes sharing his story will help get this piece of rock and roll history back home.

Newcastle police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

