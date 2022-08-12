Thieves steal kiosk from post office in Ballard



Seattle police are looking for a group who they say stole a kiosk from a Ballard post office this week.

On Thursday at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of three men in a pickup truck who used a chain to rip the front door off of a post office in the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest.

Investigators said the suspects drove away with a self-service postage station.

According to police, they do not believe the postage station contained any money or had value.

Later in the day, police recovered the truck and postal machine in the 7200 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest near the Delridge neighborhood.

The investigation remains ongoing.



