Hogwash: Thieves steal giant fiber glass pig from Woodinville saloon's rooftop

The King County Sheriff's Office is looking for the thieves who hambushed the rooftop of a Woodinville saloon to steal their storied giant pig.

"Pigs, as we know, don't fly but this one did manage to ascend to the rooftop of Woodinville's Horseshoe Saloon until her theft in mid-January," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Rachel the pig (photo courtesy King County Sheriff's Office)

The pig is named Rachel, after the 550-pound bronze pig that greets visitors at Pike Place Market in Seattle and collects spare change for The Market Foundation.

She was one of 100 Pigs on Parade that were displayed throughout Seattle in May of 2007 as part of the market's centennial celebration.

The thieves managed to get on the roof and unbolt the Rachel replica.

"Let’s find Rachel and help her 'fly' back to her perch," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 206-296-3311 and ask to speak with a Woodinville detective (case C20002086).