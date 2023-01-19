Thieves leave empty-handed from attempted smash-and-grab burglary in north Seattle

Surveillance footage shows several people trying to break into an Ace Hardware in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

A white Nissan and black Lexus pull up to the storefront before 3 a.m. and within minutes, the Lexus rams into the store.

When that attempt is unsuccessful, the driver of the Lexus gets out and starts using what appears to be a hammer to smash the front. The suspects still could not make it inside, and eventually gave up.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (File / FOX 13)

According to Ace Hardware managers, nothing was stolen and no employees were hurt.

They were, however, left with broken windows and doors, amounting to nearly $10,000 in damages.

The two vehicles were last seen leaving on E 90th St.

RELATED: Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

A report has been filed and the Seattle Police Department says this case is still pending.