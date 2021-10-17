Thief in Tukwila steals car and U-Haul packed with family's belongings for move

Moving to a new state is stressful enough but one family is now devastated after almost everything they own was stolen in Tukwila including their car.

Don Reid and Miranda Jestice are moving from Alaska to Florida. They shipped a container with all of their belongings to Seattle. On Friday, October 15, they unloaded it and packed everything into a 20 foot U-Haul pulling an auto transport trailer carrying their blue 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with Alaska plates and parked them under the surveillance cameras at the Comfort Suites hotel in Tukwila.

Blue 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with Alaska plates stolen from hotel parking lot in Tukwila

At 2:15 A.M. Saturday, a thief broke into the U-Haul through the passenger side door and stole it, their trailer and car.

"The manager of the hotel was actually outside of the hotel at the time and witnessed it and he tried to stop the thief from stealing it and getting off the property but they did several u-turns, evasive maneuvers, went through the bushes, basically got out of the parking lot and got away with all of our stuff," said Reid.

Tukwila Police responded and took a report. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

For now, Don and Miranda are asking people to keep a lookout. All of her son's childhood belongings were in the U-Haul.

"I am also pregnant and had just had a baby shower days before we loaded our container. All the gifts for our unborn son were in there along with ashes from another one of my children. Hopefully, this will reach the person.who stole it all and they will have the decency to a least return the sentimental contents within the U-haul," said Miranda.

"I had all kinds of tools, just a lot of sentimental things that can't ever be replaced. Pictures from my childhood, things my grandparents gave me, pretty much my whole life was in that truck. I can get new furniture and stuff like that. It's just things from my past that can never be replaced. That's what I want back,' said Reid.

If you spot any of their belongings for sale online or if you see their car, please call 911 or contact Tukwila Police and reference case #21-5267 via their non-emergency number (206)-241-2121.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram