These were the most popular dog and cat names in Seattle for 2022

Pets and Animals
SEATTLE - Rover, a service used to find pet sitters and dog walkers, has released its list of top cat and dog names both nationally and in Seattle. 

Rover said it looked at its database of over a million users to reveal the most popular pet names of 2022.

According to Rover, the most common dog names in Seattle for 2022 are: 

Names for male dogs: 

  1. Charlie
  2. Max
  3. Milo
  4. Winston
  5. Oliver
  6. Ollie
  7. Bear
  8. Cooper
  9. Buddy
  10. Leo

Names for female dogs: 

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Ruby
  6. Lola
  7. Penny
  8. Rosie
  9. Bailey
  10. Coco

Seattle shares ‘Luna’ with the national consensus as the most common female dog name of 2022, but differs slightly for males-- nationally, ‘Max’ is the number one name for male dogs and ‘Charlie’ is the second most common.

As for cats, the most common names in Seattle for 2022 are: 

Names for male cats: 

  1. Leo
  2. Milo
  3. Oliver
  4. Henry
  5. Loki
  6. Charlie
  7. Apollo
  8. Finn
  9. Max
  10. Ollie

Names for female cats: 

  1. Luna
  2. Lily
  3. Bella
  4. Lucy
  5. Pepper
  6. Olive
  7. Cleo
  8. Nala
  9. Callie
  10. Hazel

You can read Rover's national dog name list, as well as top trending names like ‘Fezco’ and ‘Cassini,’ here. 

Their full rankings and findings for cat names, including which food item is the top name for cats, here. 