These were the most popular dog and cat names in Seattle for 2022

Rover, a service used to find pet sitters and dog walkers, has released its list of top cat and dog names both nationally and in Seattle.

Rover said it looked at its database of over a million users to reveal the most popular pet names of 2022.

According to Rover, the most common dog names in Seattle for 2022 are:

Names for male dogs:

Charlie Max Milo Winston Oliver Ollie Bear Cooper Buddy Leo

Names for female dogs:

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Ruby Lola Penny Rosie Bailey Coco

Seattle shares ‘Luna’ with the national consensus as the most common female dog name of 2022, but differs slightly for males-- nationally, ‘Max’ is the number one name for male dogs and ‘Charlie’ is the second most common.

As for cats, the most common names in Seattle for 2022 are:

Names for male cats:

Leo Milo Oliver Henry Loki Charlie Apollo Finn Max Ollie

Names for female cats:

Luna Lily Bella Lucy Pepper Olive Cleo Nala Callie Hazel

You can read Rover's national dog name list, as well as top trending names like ‘Fezco’ and ‘Cassini,’ here.

Their full rankings and findings for cat names, including which food item is the top name for cats, here.