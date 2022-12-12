National Parks will have free entry on these 5 days in 2023

article

The National Parks Service has announced five days of free park entry for 2023.

This applies to two national parks and two national historic sites in Washington state: Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park, and Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, all of which typically have an entrance fee.

For national parks in Washington, visitors typically pay $30 a vehicle at entry points unless they have an annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, which allows unlimited entrance for $80 a year.

You can get into National Parks for free on these days:

Jan. 16: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 22: First day of National Park Week

Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You can learn more on free entry days and other entry fees for parks here.