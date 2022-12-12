National Parks will have free entry on these 5 days in 2023
WASHINGTON - The National Parks Service has announced five days of free park entry for 2023.
This applies to two national parks and two national historic sites in Washington state: Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park, and Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, all of which typically have an entrance fee.
For national parks in Washington, visitors typically pay $30 a vehicle at entry points unless they have an annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, which allows unlimited entrance for $80 a year.
You can get into National Parks for free on these days:
- Jan. 16: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- April 22: First day of National Park Week
- Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
You can learn more on free entry days and other entry fees for parks here.