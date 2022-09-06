These are the best and worst places to retire, WalletHub says

article

WalletHub is out with its 2022 list of the best and worst places for older Americans to retire and settle down.

The personal finance website said retirement isn’t just about having enough money to quit a 9 to 5. However, it’s also about living in a safe place with good access to healthcare, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website ranked 182 cities to help people decide where and where not to retire.

Rankings were based on affordability, activities, quality of life and healthcare.

Top ten places to retire

Charleston, South Carolina Orlando, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio Miami, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Wilmington, Delaware Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah

Ten least desirable places to retire

Lubbock, Texas Wichita, Kansas Baltimore, Maryland Vancouver, Washington Detroit, Michigan Stockton, California Rancho Cucamonga, California San Bernardino, California Newark, New Jersey Bridgeport, Connecticut

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



