'There has been a murder:' Police searching for suspect after 2 people killed in Kent motel

Police are searching for a suspect after two people were found dead in a Kent motel late Thursday.

According to Kent Police, authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, with one person telling a dispatcher, "there has been a murder."

When officers arrived at the Kent Valley Motel on Central Ave., they found a 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Alaska, who had died.

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene and are investigating. They said a suspect has not been identified.

Investigators said it did not appear to be a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent detectives at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov